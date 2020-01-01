Omollo: FKF should find way of playing Shield Cup to conclusion
Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo feels teams should be allowed to complete the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield Cup competition.
The competition was halted in March owing to Covid-19 outbreak and the Federation went on to state it might not be played to a conclusion. The former defender has however stated some African nations have set precedents which should be emulated.
"We have Tanzania and recently Zambia who have resumed footballing activities which gives us hope as well," Omollo told Goal on Friday.
"It was a rushed decision to end the season but we can amend it by playing the domestic competition. We have teams that are desperate to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.
"The Federation should sit with the Government and seek special permission for the remaining matches to be played, without fans. It is very possible."
In the last 16, apart from KCB, who pulled out of the competition, Gor Mahia failed to turn up for their game against Posta Rangers at Afraha Stadium while defending champions Bandari FC were also a no-show at Mbaraki Stadium where they were scheduled to play Sofapaka.
National Super League side Bidco United also failed to travel to Kianyaga Stadium where they were to play Fortune Sacco with Keroka Technical University failed to honour their game against Kisumu All-Stars.
In the matches played, AFC Leopards survived a Ushuru FC scare to advance to the next round. After a goalless draw in regulation time, Ingwe advanced after winning the penalty shootout 4-2.
Ulinzi defeated Migori Youth by a solitary goal while Kariobangi Sharks claimed a 4-1 win against Migori Youth.
"Football is sweeter when it is played on the pitch," Omollo continued.
"Everyone has been affected by Covid-19 and we should by now have accepted that it is not going away anytime soon. The clubs that made it to the latter stages of the competition should be given a chance to play."
In an earlier interview, FKF CEO Barry Otieno had stated Kenya might not field a representative in the Caf Confederation Cup.
"We could not manage to give a name [of a club] for the competition because we don’t have rules which govern the domestic Cup [FKF Shield Cup]," Otieno told Goal.
"It was easier to submit Gor Mahia’s name for Champions League participation because we used rule six of the FKF statutes but in the domestic Cup we don’t have any rules that can be applied and that is why Kenya is likely to miss a representative next season."