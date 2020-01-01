Omollo: FKF should find way of playing Shield Cup to conclusion

The tactician states the return of football in Zambia proves the competition can be played to the ultimate end

Posta coach Sammy Omollo feels teams should be allowed to complete the Football Federation (FKF) competition.

The competition was halted in March owing to Covid-19 outbreak and the Federation went on to state it might not be played to a conclusion. The former defender has however stated some African nations have set precedents which should be emulated.

"We have and recently Zambia who have resumed footballing activities which gives us hope as well," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"It was a rushed decision to end the season but we can amend it by playing the domestic competition. We have teams that are desperate to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"The Federation should sit with the Government and seek special permission for the remaining matches to be played, without fans. It is very possible."

In the last 16, apart from , who pulled out of the competition, failed to turn up for their game against at Afraha Stadium while defending champions FC were also a no-show at Mbaraki Stadium where they were scheduled to play .

National Super League side Bidco United also failed to travel to Kianyaga Stadium where they were to play Fortune Sacco with Keroka Technical University failed to honour their game against Kisumu All-Stars.

In the matches played, AFC survived a Ushuru FC scare to advance to the next round. After a goalless draw in regulation time, Ingwe advanced after winning the penalty shootout 4-2.

Ulinzi defeated Migori Youth by a solitary goal while claimed a 4-1 win against Migori Youth.

"Football is sweeter when it is played on the pitch," Omollo continued.

"Everyone has been affected by Covid-19 and we should by now have accepted that it is not going away anytime soon. The clubs that made it to the latter stages of the competition should be given a chance to play."

In an earlier interview, FKF CEO Barry Otieno had stated Kenya might not field a representative in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"We could not manage to give a name [of a club] for the competition because we don’t have rules which govern the domestic Cup [FKF Shield Cup]," Otieno told Goal.

"It was easier to submit Gor Mahia’s name for participation because we used rule six of the FKF statutes but in the domestic Cup we don’t have any rules that can be applied and that is why Kenya is likely to miss a representative next season."