Omollo: FKF made the wrong decision on Caf Champions League qualification

The former Harambee Star believes there was a better way to get a Kenya representative into the annual competition

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has criticized the Football Kenya Federation for the decision to award the leading team in the league, by June 30, the opportunity to play in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League.

The governing football body in the continent had communicated to Member Associations to provide the teams to represent them in Africa's elite club competition by the aforementioned date. It was always going to be a tall order for Kenya considering the fact that football had been suspended in the country for close to two months to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"That is not the correct decision according to me because the seven top teams on the table have the potential to win the league," Omollo told Goal on Tuesday.

"There are not many teams in the division, what they would have done is create four groups with each having four teams. Then play on a knockout basis and the winner of each group will play other winners, with the overall champion representing the nation in the Champions League."

The former Harambee Star believes there will be no motivation in the league after June 30 and as a result, there will be no taste.

"Every team wants to win in order to represent the country in the continental competition," Omollo continued.

"Where will the motivation be coming from? Playing in the Champions League is different from prize money and trophy. Even the team that will get the chance to represent the country will not take the league seriously after then.

"The remaining matches will be of less importance, it will be tasteless, and it is the reason why I believe the approach by the FKF was not right."

Gor Mahia are currently placed sixth on the table with 22 points from 14 matches they have played. They have seven wins, a draw, and six losses. The reigning league champions have scored 21 goals and conceded 17 in the process.

On Wednesday, they will be playing Sofapaka who are riding high in confidence after defeating Wazito 2-0 in their latest league outing.