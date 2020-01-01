Omollo explains why he was sure Posta Rangers would beat Wazito FC

The former Kenya international admits it will take time for the promoted side to gel and get positive results consistently

Posta coach Sammy Omollo admits he was sure to beat Wazito FC on Saturday in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

A brace from Joseph Mbugi and a Clinton Kisiavuki strike was all the Mailmen needed to defeat the Stewart Hall-led charges. The 49-year old states his charges are currently on top form and it is making the team deliver regardless of the team they are facing.

"The game [against Wazito] was easy three points for us, I was 100% sure we will win," Omollo told Goal on Tuesday.

"Wazito are making constant changes in the team and the players have taken time to gel. They are struggling on the pitch and we knew how they were going to play which made it even easier for us. We were just sure of defeating them on Saturday and it was not a big deal."

The tactician is now focused on their next game against which he believes will be tougher.

"Bandari are a good side, they have experienced players who can trouble us, but we will prepare well for them. We just want to continue posting good results and we will keep fighting on the pitch," Omollo concluded.

Rangers are currently placed eighth on the log with 28 points.