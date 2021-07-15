Omollo: I am not thinking about tomorrow but on how Gor Mahia perform

The tactician has however insisted K'Ogalo will continue giving their best in every game they are playing

Gor Mahia interim coach Sammy Omollo has conceded it will be a tall order for his charges to successfully defend their Football Kenya Federation Premier League title this season.

The tactician took the reins, on an interim basis, after the exit of Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

Currently, K'Ogalo are on 39 points from the 23 matches they have played, having managed 12 wins, three draws, and eight losses. Leaders Tusker FC, who have played a game more, lead the race with 51 points having won 15 games, drawn six, and lost three.

Why is Omollo pessimistic about Gor Mahia winning the league?

"We didn't start the season as well as we would have wished as opposed to our opponents," Omollo told Goal.

"Yes, we have bounced back, giving our best and we have been collecting points, but remember it also depends on the teams above us. For example, Tusker and KCB [who are second with 47 points] have been doing well.

"It makes our chances of winning the league slim. However, we will continue giving our best, and collect as many points as possible from the remaining league matches. Football is unpredictable, and we will continue pushing."

Will he change some tactics after Vaz Pinto's exit?

"If you analyse the team, we have been doing well in recent matches and our latest achievement was winning the FKF Shield Cup," Omollo continued.

"I am not intending to make any major changes in the team and interfere with what we have been building in terms of strategies. Of course, I will be making a few changes just to ensure we continue getting positive results.

"The main thing is to ensure the club is doing well and we are winning matches."

What does the future hold for Omollo?

The former Posta Rangers coach is serving the team on an interim basis as the management thinks of who will guide the team next season.

"My job is to ensure the team is performing well in the remaining matches," the 51-year-old continued.

"I am not thinking about tomorrow, in which capacity I will be serving. I have a job right now, to ensure the team performs well in the remaining league matches and collects as many points as possible.