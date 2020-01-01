Omollo: Coach disappointed after Posta Rangers' omission from Sh20M Sports Fund kitty

The 49-year-old believes all players could have been benefited from the Covid-19 token

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is disappointed with the move to exclude his team from the Sh20 million kitty from Sports Fund meant for players.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed announced players from 12 Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs and their five officials are set to bag Sh10,000 each in the next three months to help them amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, , , , , Wazito and are some of the teams omitted from the list to benefit.

"It is very unfair to exclude Rangers from the list when the players are suffering," Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"My players have been suffering, the last time they received salary was in February and before then, our salaries were inconsistent. It is the same case with my technical bench; we have been suffering in silence.

"We expected to be considered in this kitty from the Sports Fund but was shocked to realise we are not on the list which is disappointing."

The 49-year-old has further stated his charges are frustrated by the move and is not even sure whether they will resume in-case the league restarts.

"My players are struggling to make ends meet, how do you motivate such a player to resume if the league restarts? How do you prepare him psychologically and ensure he delivers?

"I even do not know whether we will have Posta Rangers after Covid-19, we have been struggling so much."

The former defender believes every team could have been included in the budget because the pandemic hit all players.

"The money was meant for players and technical bench, it could have been fair to consider all and not omit others," Omollo opined.

"If there is a way the list can be reviewed, the better because it is not right for some teams and players like Posta Rangers."

Reportedly, Coastal based side Bandari FC are also suffering after going for months without pay.

With the exclusion of six teams, it means only 11 top tier clubs will benefit since was relegated after failing to honour three league matches. Surprisingly, is not included in the list.