Omollo believes Posta Rangers are ready for season after beating Gor Mahia

The Mailmen were part of a three-team mini-tournament played on Saturday

Sammy Omollo believes his team Posta is ready for the new season after defeating by a solitary goal in a friendly match played at Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi.

It was Posta the Mailmen who started strongly and their efforts paid dividends when former forward Elijah Mwanzia connected a rebound. K'Ogalo looked lost and were uncharacteristically off colour.

The champions could have lost by a bigger margin, if not for the wastefulness in front of goal.

More teams

"I am satisfied with my players because we are developing with every match," Rangers coach Omollo told Goal after Saturday's game.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"We drew 0-0 with FC in our initial pre-season friendly, before registering a 1-0 loss to Gor Mahia. However, we have rectified our mistakes and you could see on the pitch.

"My defense was strong throughout and we managed to keep a clean sheet. Gor Mahia are a tough team and when you get a win plus a clean sheet against them, definitely it shows we are doing okay.

"I feel we are ready for the start of the season."

The first match was between the Mailmen and Simba wa Nairobi and the Omollo-led charges put up a good fight to win by a solitary goal scored by former FC player Ezekiel Okare.

In the second match against K'Ogalo, the newly promoted FKF Premier League side managed to show an improved game. They managed to win a penalty early on but Anthony Kimani, who is commonly referred to as Muki, failed to convert it.

However, it mattered less as former AFC defender Abdalla 'Shittu' Salim headed in an opener in favour of City Stars.

The Kangemi-based side conceded a penalty in the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.

Article continues below

The Football Federation (FKF) Premier League will kick-off next weekend.

Tusker will play Gor Mahia while will be hosting Bidco United. Newly promoted Nairobi City Stars will have a task against while AFC Leopards will host .

will be home against Kakamega with tackling Wazito.