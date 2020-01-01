Omollo again: Rachier confirms Posta Rangers coach will be in charge of Gor Mahia vs CR Belouizdad

K'Ogalo will play the Algerian side in Africa's elite club competition game to be played this week

chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed Sammy Omollo, commonly referred to as Pamzo, will be in charge of the team when they play Chabab Riadhi de Belouizdad in the next round of the Caf .

The Posta tactician was in the dugout when K'Ogalo eliminated APR Rwanda 4-3 on aggregate. With the team under the leadership of interim coach Patrick Odhiambo, the Mailmen tactician will once again be given the mandate to help the Kenyan champions get past the North Africa side.

"Omollo will be guiding us again in when we play Belouizdad," Rachier confirmed to Goal.

"We have an agreement with over the same and the coach has no problem as well. He is an experienced tactician with experience and we believe he will help us get a positive result in the two legs."

On Monday, the administrator said the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had agreed to push forward the match since the Kenyan side could not find a way of getting to Algeria on time for the game which had been initially scheduled for Wednesday.

"Our game against Belouizdad will now be played on Saturday, December 26," Rachier confirmed to Goal on Monday night.

"We have managed to reschedule the game; it was tough for us to get a way of reaching Algeria because their airspace was locked owing to Covid-19 pandemic, but it has been sorted now.

"We will arrive in Algeria between December 23 and 24 for the game and leave when they tell us to."

However, the Football Federation (FKF) said they are yet to see any confirmation letter from Caf indicating the first leg has been rescheduled to a new date.

"We have not seen nor received a letter from Caf to the effect they have pushed the match forward, the letter we have in our possession is the one [Caf] insisted Gor Mahia must honour the match in Algeria," a source in FKF, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

The Kenyan champions qualified for the next phase of the competition after they managed to secure a 4-3 aggregate win against APR of Rwanda in a two-legged affair.

The Rwandan champions came into the return leg with a 2-1 advantage from their first leg meeting in Kigali, but could not withstand the pressure as Gor Mahia scored two quick goals in added time to win 3-1 and advance.

On the other hand, CR Belouizdad of Algeria reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya.

The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win and will now face K’Ogalo.