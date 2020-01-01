Omino: Wazito FC sign former Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz defender

The ex-Western Stima star has arrived at the Nairobi club after a lull in the transfer window from the former NSL champions

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have signed former defender Ronald Omino.

After a lull in the transfer window, Wazito have added another player to their ranks ahead of the 2020/21 season. Omino is an experienced KPL campaigner having featured for , Muhoroni Youth and recently Kakamega .

Omino is the son of the late Kenyan coach Henry Omino and is joining Wazito, who have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer window.

“It is true that [Ronald] Omino has joined the club but the details of the deal will be made public in the coming days,” a source close to the club confirmed to Goal.

“The club has completed major deals that they wanted to and if anyone will be added that now depends on the assessment of the technical bench and the report they will bring to the office thereafter.”

Wazito have done their business this season with much more consideration than in the previous two windows. Previously, they signed big names who failed to deliver remarkable results for the club upon their return to the KPL.

The approach to the transfer window was recently lauded by retired midfielder Eric Odhiambo.

“While fans love and expect big-name signings per se, Wazito have learned their lessons and adopted a prudent approach,” Odhiambo said.

“To sum it up, the club’s transfer activity is so far backed by club president Ricardo Badoer; they’ve signed young but established, under-the-radar transfers that draw fewer headlines but are very effective.

“Big headline signings feel a lot more like upper case capitals screaming in an environment that needs lower case thought. Important lessons have been learned and implemented.

Wazito have signed Maurice Ojwang, Edwin Omondi, Steven Odhiambo, and Fidel Origa from Western Stima, Castro Ogendo from Bidco United, Peter Odhiambo from Gor Mahia and Jackson Juma from AFC .

Others are Kevin Okumu from promoted side Nairobi City Stars, Jackson Juma from AFC Leopards, Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia, Kevin Kimani from , Mark Otieno from , and striker Vincent Oburu from AFC Leopards.