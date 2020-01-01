'Omino was full of life and determined' - Kisumu County Governor Nyong'o

The administrator believes the late coach's impact will always always be felt by football lovers

Kisumu County Governor Anyang Nyong'o has eulogised deceased coach Henry Omino as a determined person who loved his job.

Omino succumbed to thyroid cancer on Friday morning after almost three years of fighting against the disease.

He was an immediate former coach of Kisumu All-Stars, a club sponsored by the County Government of Kisumu.

"Kisumu County football fans have received the demise of Henry Omino, the former coach of Kisumu All-Stars, with great shock," read a statement signed by Nyong'o and obtained by Goal.

"[Omino] remains alive in all of us as a coach who was always full of life, determination, and love for his job. He was always conscious of his duty and resolute in doing his best to achieve success for his team.

"On my own behalf, my family, the people of Kisumu County and lovers of soccer in Kisumu and across the nation, we take his opportunity to condole with his family and friends, praying to God to keep his soul in eternal peace."

The veteran tactician left Kisumu All-Stars in January 2020 just half-a-season after he was appointed to lead the Kenyan Premier League ( ) newcomers.

Omino had spells in charge of now-defunct Agro-Chemicals, Re-Union, Kisumu Posta, and Kisumu All-Stars.

He was the first coach to win the KPL Coach of the Month award twice in a row at Western Stima in 2016