Omino: Lack of character cost Kisumu All-Stars against Ulinzi Stars

The veteran coach admits his charges were downed by the Soldiers owing to a lack of character after conceding

Kisumu All-Stars head coach Henry Omino believes inexperience led to his team's defeat against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match last weekend.

A brace by Enosh Ochieng was all the Soldiers needed to down the hard-fighting All-Stars at Moi Stadium last Saturday. Despite the defeat, the veteran tactician was impressed with the way his charges played and he believes there is room for improvement.

"Our problems started immediately when they [Ulinzi Stars] scored their first goal," Omino told Goal on Thursday.

"In the first half, we played well and created several chances which we, unfortunately, did not take. In short, we matched them, but after he [Enosh] scored the first goal, we lost it and our game plan was affected because the players were nervous.

"Getting back needed character which we did not have. However, I am happy with the way we played, if we work on a few things we will be better in our next match," Omino concluded.

Article continues below

This was the first KPL game for the Kisumu based side following their promotion last season.

The next assignment for All-Stars will be away against on September 14.