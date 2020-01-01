Omino: Former Kisumu All-Stars and Western Stima coach passes away

The experienced coach died in the early hours of Friday morning at his rural home in Siaya after almost three years battling with illness

Former Kisumu All-Stars and head coach Henry Omino has passed away.

Omino succumbed to thyroid cancer on Friday morning after almost three years of fighting against the disease.

In an interview with Goal , Kisumu All-Stars CEO Nicholas Ochieng, who has been in close contact with the family, confirmed Omino died just in the early hours of Friday morning at his rural home in Siaya.

More teams

“The coach passed on at his home in Siaya at around 01:00 and I have been in touch with the family all along as they plan for a meeting to decide on the way forward,” Ochieng told Goal .

“You know there is the directive from the government that bodies should not be preserved in mortuaries due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. So, the family members will meet and decide in the next three hours to see what we are going to do.”

The veteran tactician left Kisumu All-Stars in January 2020 just half-a-season after he was appointed to lead the Kenyan Premier League ( ) newcomers, and Ochieng revealed why Omino left the club.

“He loved football although we were with him for a very short time and in that period the only two wins we have and the draws came during his rein. Since he left, we are yet to get something,” explained the administrator.

“He is a man who loved the game and when he left Kisumu All-Stars it was not about the performance but it was because of his deteriorating health.

“He has been sick for the last two or three years and this is according to what he told me.”

Ochieng further revealed the state of his players and the entire technical bench following Omino's death.

“We are feeling very low,” he added.

“He has been like our father and was a key member of our team for the period he worked with us.

"His untimely death has affected every player and we are thinking had he been with us for a little bit longer we could have had better performance in future.”

Ochieng further stated why Omino's experience was good for the club after earning their maiden promotion to the KPL.

“We came to the KPL without experience at all, we were like babies in a new territory and we needed someone like, Omino who is experienced,” concluded Ochieng.