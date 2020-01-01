Omino: FKF leads Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards & others in mourning coach

The tactician succumbed to cancer on Friday morning and outfits which he coached and those he did not have equally praised him

The Football Federation (FKF) has led Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs in mourning coach Henry Omino who died in the early hours of Friday morning.

Omino, who has coached Kisumu All-Stars, Re-Union, and defunct Agro-Chemicals, succumbed to thyroid cancer at his rural home in Siaya. The FKF and several clubs were quick to mourn the veteran coach.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of immediate former Kisumu All-Stars coach Henry Omino who passed on early Friday morning,” FKF said on their Facebook page.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his family and friends find solace during these trying times.”

“RIP coach [Henry] 'Zagallo' Omino. Zoo FC hereby extend our condolences to his family and friends,” KPL side Zoo said in remembering Omino's impact in their history.

“We remember him as the coach who gave us a shot to play a first friendly match against a Premier League side when he was then the head coach at Agro-Chemicals FC where we lost 0 - 3.

“He also gave trials to most of our players who all failed. That is the turning point in our resolve to ensure we played in the top tier. Needless to say, we grew from that and here we are.

“Most of the players who lost that first friendly match and or the said trialists remained with us through the ranks and eventually played in KPL.”

Kakamega joined hands with their player, Ronald Omino, who is the son to the departed tactician.

termed Omino's death as a loss to Kenyan football given the impact he had on the local game.

Kisumu All-Stars, who was the last club Omino coached, remembered their time together.

KPL giants AFC and also shared their messages of condolences on their Facebook pages.

striker Ronald Okoth revealed how Omino had faith in him during their time at Western Stima.

"This one has truly hit me so hard. I’m deeply saddened to learn about the death of my former coach & friend Omino," Okoth wrote on his Facebook page.

“A legend who gave me my first ever real experience in the KPL with Western Stima, a coach who had immense trust and faith in me through thick and thin.

“So many good memories we shared, my friends can attest to how much praises I still sing in his name even today whenever I reminisce my time under him. I’m glad I’ve truly celebrated him & will still do from the bottom of my heart as a true unsung hero & legend of our local game.”

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack also paid tribute to the coach.



"I hear he has produced so many players. I would like to say even though I did not know him personally, I am grateful he has produced so many stars, So, I also pass condolences message from the technical bench and the players to his family," Polack told Goal.