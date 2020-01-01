Ombija & Elvis Ochieng: Nairobi City Stars unveil duo ahead of new season

The promoted Simba wa Nairobi have unveiled two more signings as they prepare for life in the top-flight

Nairobi City Stars have continued with their transfer activities after unveiling two more players on Sunday.

The promoted side, who are keen to make a mark in the top-flight, signed striker Erick Ombija from FC, and teenage goalkeeper Elvis Ochieng Ochoro from regional league side Hakati Sportif.

City Stars have confirmed the arrival of the two players on their official website by stating: “Ombija has an envious scoring record having scored 11 times in the National Super League (NSL) in the 2018 season and 17 goals in the ended 2019/20 season while on loan from Gor Mahia.

“He’s a proven goal scorer and is a good addition and firepower to our striking department.”

Nairobi City Stars team coordinator Samson Otieno said on signing Ombija: “He has been a long term target and we are happy to welcome him to Simba wa Nairobi. He gives us extra options upfront and is a great boost to the team.”

On signing for City Stars, Ombija, said: “My aim was to play the 2020/21 season through hard and support from the entire Coast Stima family.

“My decision to join City Stars comes at the right time and I am glad to join the Lions Pride and be part of a team that will challenge the for the title.

“I am happy to join the likes of Muki (Anthony Kimani), Pinchez [Peter Opiyo], [Oliver] Maloba, and many more talented players at City Stars.”

Ombija will don his favourite jersey no. 24 and will be contesting for the number nine position with Gambian marksman Ebrima Sanneh, Ezekiel Odera, Kaimosi High alumnus Davis Agesa and teenager Vincent Otieno.

On the arrival of keeper Ochoro, City Stars team coordinator said: “Elvis is one young keeper full of talent and is here to learn from keeper trainer Zachary Onyango and the custodians in the senior team.

“His plan is long term and we have no doubt in a few years he will grow into a top keeper. We welcome him to City Stars.”

On signing for City Stars, the 18-year-old Ochoro said: “It’s a dream come true to join a club like City Stars. I want to learn from the best and up my game through this God-given platform.

“I appreciate the chance and opportunity and promise to grow through the ranks in the near future.”

Ombija and Ochoro become the latest signings for City Stars, who have already roped in Rowland Makati from Vapor Sports, Timothy Ouma from Laiser Hill Academy, Ronney Kola Oyaro from School of Government (KSG), and keeper Elvis Ochieng Ochoro from Hakati Sportif.