Omar reveals confronting Harambee Stars captain Wanyama before 2019 Afcon

The vocal defender has also revealed the FKF promised to pay their Africa Cup of Nations bonuses

Harambee Stars defender Aboud Omar has revealed he once confronted captain Victor Wanyama for making vital decisions for the team without consulting the players.

The 27-year-old has made this revelation as the players feel cheated after the Football Federation (FKF) failed to pay them their performance bonus from the 2019 African Cup of Nations in .

"There are some decisions a captain cannot make on his own, he has to involve players as well," Omar told MGTV.

"It was not the case with Victor [Wanyama], he met the FKF during our preparations and decided on our behalf. I had to confront him and blatantly tell him it was not okay to make decisions without asking the players.

The left-back was also unhappy with how some players were sidelined and overlooked despite deserving part of the money from the government.

"We had players who played three games or fewer, for example, [Jockins] Atudo who played one match," he continued.

"They had the right to get part of the money after playing in the qualification campaign.

"They contributed to the team's qualification and they could have been given some money but it was not the case."

Each Harambee Stars player was promised a bonus for every victory at the biennial continental competition.

At Afcon, under then-coach Sebastien Migne, Kenya started their campaign against eventual winners and lost 2-0.

They recovered to beat 3-2 in their second match before falling 3-0 to , the runners-up.

The FKF are on record saying it was the government's responsibility to pay the bonus, but Omar shed more light on the issue.

"I remember clearly, FKF president [Nick Mwendwa] met us even before the tournament started and said we will get sh250,000 each for every win," he added.

"They made it clear we will be paid after three months from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) money. It has not yet happened and we are still waiting for it."

Algeria and Senegal went on to meet in the final where the Desert Foxes defeated the Teranga Lions by a solitary goal.

Kenya are targeting making it to the 2021 Afcon in and are pooled with , Togo and Comoros in the qualifiers.