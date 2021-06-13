Omalla: My target is to score goals and help Gor Mahia after return

The former Western Stima says he will not listen to what people are saying after his failed bid to play turn pro in Sweden

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla has pledged to help the club do well this season after his abrupt return from Sweden.

The young striker, who joined K’Ogalo from Western Stima at the start of the season, had travelled to play for Division One side FC Linkoping City, but in a surprising turn of events, he returned to the country citing frustration at being played out of position.

Omalla has said he is now back and will not listen to what people are saying about his aborted move to Sweden and has promised to help the reigning champions win their remaining matches in the FKF Premier League by scoring goals.

What has been said?

“I am back…I have picked my lessons and l will strategise on how well to build my football career,” Omalla said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“People will talk but let them talk…I have read and heard a lot about my return, some of which are just created stories but am calm and focused.

“I will keep working hard and I am keen on helping my team to do well. There are a good number of matches remaining in the season and my target is to score goals and help the team achieve the best.”

Vaz Pinto on Omalla's return

Speaking on the return of the player, Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto welcomed him with both hands, insisting he is one player who can help the team achieve their targets.

“Benson [Omalla] is one player who can help the team achieve its goals. He is a player who has potential but needs to be inserted in a team that is different from what the player knows,” Vaz Pinto told the same portal.

“So, it needs some time but he can add different characteristics to the players we have for that position. There comes a time when we don’t have many options in his position but we need to assess how he is at this moment.”

When he left Gor Mahia for Sweden, Omalla had struggled to nail down a starting role in the team following the arrivals of striker Jules Ulimwengu and Tito Okello.

Whether he will manage to break into the squad remains to be seen as K’Ogalo are chasing two trophies currently – the Premier League and domestic cup titles.