Omalla: Gor Mahia striker sets target for 2020/21 FKF Premier League campaign

The youngster joined K'Ogalo in the recent transfer window from Western Stima

striker Benson Omalla has set a target of 15 goals in the 2020 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign

The youngster was snapped up by K'Ogalo in the recent transfer window after an impressive campaign with in the abandoned 2019/20 season. The 18-year-old managed to score nine goals in his debut season, something that caught the attention of the Kenyan giants.

The forward was part of the team that defeated APR 3-1 to advance to the next round of the Caf . He was impressive in his debut game and has since set the target for the ongoing campaign.

"Any player wishes for a good start in his new team and I am not an exception," Omalla told Goal on Monday.

"Last season, I wanted to hit a double-figure but it was not possible owing to Covid-19. I was so close since I had nine goals but I did not manage to.

"This time around, I want to score 15 goals for Gor Mahia, it is my target and I am confident I will achieve it."

The Rising Star forward has also set his target on the season's Golden Boot if all goes according to plan.

"If I get 15 goals, nothing can stop me from pushing for more in search of the Golden Boot," Omalla added.

"I also want to be part of the national soccer team Harambee Stars. All this can happen if I continue working hard at the club level. It is all about one step at a time."

The attacker did not forget to comment about his debut for K'Ogalo after a recent move from the Kisumu-based team.

"I felt good lining up for K'Ogalo and being a Caf Champions League game made it sweeter," he added.

"Despite the fact that I did not score, I enjoyed the game since we won and advanced. I know goals will eventually come."

Gor Mahia will face CR Belouizdad of in the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

CR Belouizdad of Algeria reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya. The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win and will now face K’Ogalo.

According to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), the first leg will be played on December 22 or 23 in Algeria, with the return leg planned for January 5 or 6, 2021 in Nairobi.