Omalla: Gor Mahia star back in Kenya after terminating FC Linkoping City contract

Goal can exclusively reveal the former Western Stima striker is back home after ending his stay with the Division One side

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla has terminated his contract with Swedish Division One side FC Linkoping City.

Goal can exclusively reveal the former Western Stima player, who signed a six-month loan deal to join the side, has already returned home after only two months with the team citing frustration and being played out of position.

“I have been forced to return home because of frustration, I was being played out of position and could not take it anymore,” Omalla told Goal on Saturday.

Omalla, has already resumed training with the Kenyan champions and was part of the squad that trained on Saturday at Camp Toyoyo.

He only joined Linkoping City in May and his contract was due to run until December.

After sealing the deal, Omalla had previously expressed his readiness to play in Sweden after completing his national examination.

“I have completed my exams and I am currently in Nairobi to finalise my travelling plans to Sweden,” Omala said before leaving for Sweden.

“I have the passport already and will know this week the exact day I’m leaving the country after obtaining my visa.

“My focus will now be playing football as I also wait for my results.

“I have been following up on Linkoping and so far they have played three league matches. As a young player, I want to grow and start playing professional football since I have the talent. I trust this will be the beginning of my successful football life."

In a previous interview, Gor Mahia secretary-general Sam Ochola clarified the youngster, who also features for the Harambee Stars, will return home after the short-term contract comes to an end and will not stay in Europe.

“Of course Omala is going to Sweden on a six-month loan deal and we are hopeful the deal will make him a better player while in Europe and we expect him back by January to play for us,” Ochola told Goal.

“We want the player to go out there and develop and nothing much and we know when he comes back, he will be a better player than he is now.”

When he joined Gor Mahia, Omala did not enjoy regular playtime with the Kenyan giants, with the arrival of Burundian Jules Ulimwengu and Tito Okello of South Sudan, who were signed in the same transfer window. The reinforcements saw him relegated to the bench most of the time.