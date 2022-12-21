Benson Omalla was on target as Gor Mahia defeated Bandari 1-0 while AFC Leopards were held to a goalless draw by visiting Kakamega Homeboyz.

Omalla scores in fourth consecutive game

Leopards collect a point

Tusker to return to action on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED: The Kenyan Premier League took centre-stage on Wednesday with several teams - including heavyweights Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, chasing points.

At Kasarani Stadium, Benson Omalla capitalised on a mistake from Bandari goalkeeper and poor marking by the defenders to score the lone goal of the match.

Despite a spirited performance by the Dockers, K'Ogalo held on to ensure they secured maximum points in front of their fans.

Gor Mahia

Leopards bounced back from their 1-0 loss against Posta Rangers last weekend to draw 0-0 with Kakamega Homeboyz at Nyayo Stadium.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Four-time champions Ulinzi Stars defeated FC Talanta 3-0 as Wazito and Bidco United played to a goalless draw.

Vihiga United fell 2-1 away at Posta Rangers as Kariobangi Sharks and Nairobi City Stars drew 1-1; the same scoreline in the match between Sofapaka and Police FC.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tusker are the only team with a 100% winning record after four matches and as a result, they remain at the summit.

Homeboyz are second with 11 points from six matches while Gor Mahia sit third with 10 points from four games.

Tusker FC

EYES ON: Benson Omalla has scored in all four matches played this season and he tops the goal-scorers chart with as many goals.

WHAT NEXT: On Thursday the league leaders play KCB as Mathare United tackle Nzoia Sugar.