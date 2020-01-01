Omala: Western Stima sensation reveals why he prefers AFC Leopards as opposed to Gor Mahia

The 17-year-old striker has revealed his ambition of playing for English giants Manchester United

sensation Benson Omala has revealed he would love to play for AFC or before sealing a move abroad.

The 17-year-old form four student at Kisumu Day Secondary School has been the talk of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in the current campaign owing to his exploits.

The winger has explained why he would favour a move to 13-time league champions Ingwe rather than .

"I am still young and developing and at my age, I need a club which will build me suppose I move from Western Stima," Omala told Goal on Tuesday.

"AFC Leopards and KCB are known to give young players a chance to show their worth as compared to K'Ogalo.

"Since I have a long way to go in terms of development, I will rather join either of the first two than Gor."

Ironically, Omala was the hero as the Powermen defeated the Bankers by a solitary goal on November 11, 2019.

"It was a special goal for me because it gave my team maximum points and boosted my confidence," the youngster recalls.

"Before then, I had had a few minutes to play but my performance convinced the technical bench that I was ready, and from then playing time came regularly."

The forward was included in the provisional Harambee Stars squad for the 2019 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge played in but did not make the final team.

However, the Kisumu-based attacker revealed the impact the call-up made on his career.

"The call-up came as a surprise to me considering the massive talent we have in the country. It was a chance for me to learn and I got the new skill and my technical approach was boosted as well," he added,

"Even if I did not make it to Uganda, I value my time in camp because it sharpened me and made me a better player. It made me more effective for my team.

"Actually, I was not hurt with my omission since I was still part of the U20 set-up."

Omala is set to sit for his Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams this year before getting more time to play.

"My target was to fully concentrate on my career and chase my dream after sitting my KCSE. Covid-19 has affected us but I believe before the year ends I will do my exams," he concluded.

"My dream is to play in the English Premier League for ."