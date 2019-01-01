Omala hands Western Stima FC a crucial win against KCB FC

The student struck late to hand the hosts maximum points against the Nairobi based side

left it late to defeat by a solitary goal in a Kenyan Premier League game played at Moi Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The Bankers came into the match as favourites owing to their good form which had seen them get four wins, three draws and a loss in eight games played. It was not going to be easy against the Kisumu Powermen who are aiming at a top-five finish by the end of the season.

Neither of the two sides could get a goal in the entire 90 minutes, and hopes of getting one in the three added minutes were minimal. However, Benson Omala - who is a form three student in Kisumu Day Secondary School, had other ideas.

In the second minute of added time, he managed to beat the defenders before hitting the back of the net to hand his team maximum points and take their points tally of the season to 17.

Article continues below

At Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, 10-man Wazito FC were held to a goalless draw by visiting .

Karim Nizigiyimana was sent off in the 55th minute following a nasty foul on Samwel Olwande, but the Sharks could not capitalize on their numerical advantage.

Wazito move to 14th on the log with eight points, the same as Sharks who are a position lower owing to an inferior goal difference.