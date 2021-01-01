Omala: Gor Mahia star ready for FC Linkoping City challenge after exams

The young K'Ogalo has confirmed process of securing a Visa to travel to Sweden where he will link up with the Division One side

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala has expressed his readiness to play in Sweden after completing his national examination.

The former Western Stima player officially sealed a six-month loan deal to play for Swedish Division One side FC Linkoping City late last month, with the deal set to expire in December 2021, when he will be required to return to his parent club.

But despite signing the contract, the 18-year-old had to wait before travelling to the Scandinavian country as he was taking his Kenya Secondary School Examination, which he finally completed last Friday at Kisumu Day High School.

Omala has confirmed he has already started the process of travelling and will visit the Swedish Embassy in Kenya on Tuesday to apply for the visa before he embarks on the journey.

“I have completed my exams and I am currently in Nairobi to finalise my travelling plans to Sweden,” Omala said as quoted by Nation Sports.

“I have the passport already and will know this week the exact day I’m leaving the country after obtaining my visa.

“My focus will now be playing football as I also wait for my results.

“I have been following up on Linkoping and so far they have played three league matches. As a young player, I want to grow and start playing professional football since I have the talent. I trust this will be the beginning of my successful football life."

Linkoping has lost their first three matches - against Varnesborgs FC, Torns, and Utsikten - in the Swedish Division One League.

On his stay at Gor Mahia after he joined from Western Stima, Omala explained: “At Gor Mahia I didn’t play as many matches as possible because of the school work.

“I wish the club the best when the league resumes but it is good I played in the Caf Champions league against APR of Rwanda and would have featured more were it not for preparations for the exams.”

In a previous interview, Gor Mahia secretary-general Sam Ochola clarified the youngster, who also features for the Harambee Stars, will return home after the short-term contract comes to an end and will not stay in Europe.

“Of course Omala is going to Sweden on a six-month loan deal and we are hopeful the deal will make him a better player while in Europe and we expect him back by January to play for us,” Ochola told Goal.

“We want the player to go out there and develop and nothing much and we know when he comes back, he will be a better player than he is now.”

Since joining Gor Mahia, Omala has not enjoyed regular playtime with the Kenyan giants, with the arrival of Burundian Jules Ulimwengu and Tito Okello of South Sudan, who were signed in the same transfer window, saw him relegated to the bench most of the time.