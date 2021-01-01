Omala recalls best game when Gor Mahia beat Western Stima

The youngster is set to leave the country for Sweden where he will be playing for FC Linkoping City on loan until the end of the year

Young Kenya international Benson Omala believes helping Gor Mahia beat his former side Western Stima 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League game remains his best match this season.

The 19-year-old joined K'Ogalo from the Powermen at the beginning of the ongoing campaign. He has since taken part in continental assignments as well as the domestic competition for the league's reigning champions.

However, it is the game against the Kisumu-based charges played on January 18 that he recalls most fondly.

Samuel Onyango scored the first goal for K’Ogalo before Tito Okello found the back of the net twice in the second half after the Powermen had equalised through Villa Oramchan late in the first half.

"It was a tough game for us and Stima were really pushing hoping to get a positive outcome," Omala told Goal.

"I started the game from the bench and by the time I was coming on the teams were tied at 1-1. But after my introduction, things changed; I was involved in the two goals which helped us to win the game. It remains the best game for me this season."

The teenager has further revealed his worst game in the Gor Mahia colours came in December against Tusker FC, where they lost 2-1. David Majak, and Nicholas Meja ensured the 11-time champions bagged maximum points as Jules Ulimwengu scored for K'Ogalo.

"We had come for the game prepared to get maximum points," the forward stated.

"But things did not go as planned, we struggled at the start and despite giving our best later, we couldn't get even a point and ended up losing our first game of the season."

Meanwhile, the youngster has expressed his readiness to play in Sweden after completing his national examination.

The forward officially sealed a six-month loan deal to play for Swedish Division One side FC Linkoping City late last month, with the deal set to expire in December 2021, when he will be required to return to his parent club.

But despite signing the contract, the 18-year-old had to wait before travelling to the Scandinavian country as he was busy with his Kenya Secondary School Examination, which he finally completed last Friday at Kisumu Day High School.

Omala has confirmed he has already started the process of travelling and will visit the Swedish Embassy in Kenya on Tuesday to apply for the Visa before he embarks on the journey.