Olympique Lyon forward Toko Ekambi does 'not see return to France as failure'

The Cameroon international's loan spell at Les Gones was recently switched into a permanent move from Villarreal

Olympique forward Karl Toko Kambi has stated playing in helped him to “become a complete and fine player” but he does not regret his return to .

After four years playing and 2 football with Sochaux and Angers respectively, Toko Ekambi went to in 2018.

But he is now back in France after his January loan move to Lyon which has recently turned into a permanent transfer.

He was initially roped in by Lyon as back-up for the injured duo of Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide before impressing coach Rudi Garcia with two Ligue 1 goals in eight appearances, to earn himself a four-year contract.

Having left Villarreal in January 2020 while on top of his game with six goals in 11 La Liga matches earlier this season, Toko Ekambi speaks glowingly about his one-and-a-half season stay in but does not regret returning to France where he was born.

“I came on loan and I am now a Lyon player for the next four years, it is a point of pride. This is one of the biggest clubs in France and I feed on this atmosphere of professionalism which will serve me all my life,” Toko Ekambi told OLTV.

“I have no regrets regarding my experience in Spain. These are the ups and downs of a football career, I do not see my return to France at all as a failure.

“The Spanish league surprised me, it was a very technical league and it was the consistency of La Liga that shocked me the most. Each team plays for the win and there is almost never an easy game. Training is systematically focused on the ball, it's a world apart. We rarely change according to the opponent.

“Each team, from the top of the table to the relegation zone, will play to their philosophy until the end, no matter who the opponent is. When you love football and beautiful play, Spain is a must [go]."

The international describes himself as a versatile play who can adapt as a midfielder and wants to prove himself from the middle of the park next season. He credits La Liga football for shaping him into a better player.

“At Angers, I played centrally, and at Villarreal also during the first season. Coming here, due to the fact that I am a versatile player, I had no problem playing on the wing, I put myself at the service of the team,” said Toko Ekambi.

“But it's true that I really like playing in the middle, it's up to me to prove that I can play there next season. Spain has allowed me to progress technically.

“At Angers, we played very vertically, without necessarily needing to develop our qualities in tight spaces. This move to La Liga has allowed me to become a more complete, finer player.”