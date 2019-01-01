Olympiqs Qualifiers: Zambia will get a beating against Kenya - Adam

Kenya will welcome the Cosafa nation in the fourth round of qualification and the striker is all but assured of a victory in Nairobi

Harambee Starlets striker Mwanalima Adam is confident they will triumph over Zambia on Friday in an Olympic qualifying showdown.

Adam played a key role in the second and third rounds of qualification against Malawi and .

“I can say Zambia have not got big players especially if you compare them against Malawi and Ghana. That Zambia have got big players is a claim I will not buy at all and Starlets are far much better than them,” Adam told Goal.

“Zambia will get a beating in Nairobi and we will make sure they go back home empty-handed.”

David Ouma's Queens managed to beat Malawi 3-0 before downing Ghana 1-0 at home and the Thika Queens’ star says they expect a better run against Shepolopolo.

“We have not lost at home and we know they will try and approach the game with a mentality of drawing in Nairobi and finishing off in Lusaka,” she added.

Adam further explained why the fans' presence at Kasarani Stadium will be important as they seek to make history.

“We need fans to come and witness the game and, in the process, accord us the necessary support which we will need in tackling Zambia,” she explained.

“We have never disappointed our fans and we have no plans for disappointing them on Friday. They have to fill the stadium as they always do when Harambee Stars are playing.”

She also touched on the previous tug of war between Football Federation (FKF) and the ministry of sports over financial issues.

“The players are not very much concerned about when the training started, we are focused on our next match but I want to also thank FKF and the Sports Ministry for ensuring preparations are running smoothly going into the game,” she concluded.