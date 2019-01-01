Olympics Qualifiers: Kenya fail to shine against Zambia

The hosts had aimed at claiming a comfortable win, but the visitors put a brave fight to claim a vital draw

Harambee Stars' progression to the final round of 2020 Olympics qualifiers hang in a balance following their 2-2 draw against She-polopolo on Friday evening.

came into the match aiming at making use of the home ground but were shocked by Zambia who took the lead after just 11 minutes through Grace Chanda who capitalized on defensive lapses.

It was a theme of joy for the hosts in the 29th minute when the hosts forced Mweemba Lushomo to turn the ball into her net in a desperate attempt to clear it.

The visitors looked more organized, trying to push for a second goal. Starlets looked nervous, sometimes losing the balls unnecessarily. Neither of the two teams could get a second goal in the first half.

Corazone Aquino completed the turn comeback in favour of the home team in the 70th minute when she capitalized on poor goalkeeping. It was a reward for the David Ouma led charges who had been pushing for a second goal after the break.

The lead, however, lasted less than a minute as She-polopolo equalized through Rachael Kundananji. Despite late attacks by the home team, the visitors held on to claim a vital draw and will now need a goalless draw or a win of any kind at home in the second leg to advance.

Article continues below

Kenya XI: Annette Kundu (GK), Vivian Nasaka, Wincate Kaari, Dorcas Shikobe (C), Ruth Ingosi, Vivian Corazone, Elizabeth Wambui, Cynthia Shilwatso, 6. Sheril Andiba, Mwanalima Adam, Janet Bundi

Zambia XI: Natasha Hazel, Margaret Belemu, Marthe Tembo, Anita Mulenga, Mweemba Lushomo, Rhoda Chileshe, Zulu Misozi, Mary Mwakapila, Rachael Kundananji, Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda