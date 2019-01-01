Olympics Qualifiers: Harambee Starlets need mental toughness - Ouma

The coach made the assessment after leading the Kenyan national women's team to a friendly victory over Ethiopia

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has revealed the area he has to work on before they face Malawi in the Olympics qualifiers.

Ouma hopes his players will be psychologically tough enough when they travel to Blantyre for the first leg showdown on August 28.

The Harambee Starlets, who have been in camp for the past week, played and defeated Ethiopia 3-2 in a friendly staged at Machakos on Saturday.

"We will keep working on our mental strength and I am confident it will pay off against Malawi,” Ouma told the Football Federation (FKF) official website.

Ouma was left less impressed by how the team conceded the two goals, but Starlets claimed the win courtesy of Gentrix Shikangwa's successful penalty conversion in the 90th minute.

Mwanahalima Adam earned a brace and was also the one who won the penalty, which Shikangwa converted.

“In football, you have to keep your concentration high for the entire ninety minutes. It is disappointing we kept conceding every time we scored but it is an area we will work on in training,” Ouma continued.

Ouma also gave Lydia Akoth, Topista Situma, and Nelly Sawe their senior debuts as he continues to assess the players called up to the provisional squad.