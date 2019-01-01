Olympics Qualifier: Youthful Harambee Starlets squad can beat Malawi - David Ouma

Coach Ouma believes the youthful squad under his disposal is capable of harvesting positive results against Malawi on August 28

women's head coach David Ouma is confident the team will produce a positive result against Malawi in the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games qualifier.

Ouma has been overseeing the team's training session this week and he is hopeful his players will do a good job in the first leg of their tie, scheduled for August 28.

The Harambee Starlets are expected to break camp on July 19 in order to join their Women Premier League (WPL) teams for their weekend matches.

“This is a youthful squad which has given us an opportunity to assess players from the Women Premier League, the Chapa Dimba tournament as well as the school games,” Ouma told the Football Kenya Federation website.

“The door is always open for any player who proves she is up to the task, and I am confident that this crop of young players will sire us positive results."

The second leg is set to be played on September 1, and the winner will face either or Gabon in the third round of qualifiers.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Elizabeth Atieno (Wadadia), Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Lilian Awuor (Vihiga Queens)

Defenders: Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Maureen Khakasa (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian), Esther Nadika (Gaspo), Lucy Akoth ( Women), Lidiah Nasike (Makolanders), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Gaspo)

Midfielders: Myline Awuor (Vihiga Queens), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Vivian Corazone (Gaspo), Yvonne Kavere (Soccer Queens), Cynthia Matekwa (Nyuki Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Rebecca Akinyi (Oserian Ladies), Maurine Achieng (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Thika Queens)

Forwards: Topista Nafula (Vihiga Queens), Tumaini Waliaula (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Susan Muhonja (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Cynthia Achieng (Kisumu All Starlets), Winnie Kanyotu (Gaspo Youth), Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls)