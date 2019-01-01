Olympics Qualifier: Harambee Starlets to face Malawi behind closed doors

Caf confirms Kenya can use Machakos Stadium on a temporarily measure to host international matches but behind closed doors

Harambee Starlets will play their return leg match of the Olympics qualifier against Malawi behind closed doors.

The match will be played at Machakos Stadium on September 1 following the unavailability of Kasarani Stadium, the only venue approved by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for international matches.

According to a letter from Caf seen by Goal, the African body have accepted ’s request to host Malawi in Machakos but without fans.

“Concerning the request received on August 1, 2019 in order to temporarily use Machakos Stadium for the matches involving FC (Caf CL Preliminaries) August 24 and 25 and the Senior National Women Team (Olympics Qualifiers) on September 1, please note Caf decided to approve your request,” read part of the letter sent to FKF.

“However, due to the fact the stadium is not an approved stadium, please note both matches must be played behind closed doors,” continued the letter, signed by Caf Deputy General Secretary, Football and Development, Anthony Baffoe.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia have already played their Caf match but opted to use Kasarani, where they hammered Aigle Noir from Burundi 5-1 to advance to the next round, where they will now face USM Alger from .

In the meantime, the Starlets are currently in Malawi for the first leg battle set for August 28 in Blantyre. The team landed safely in Malawi on Sunday ahead of the second round fixture.

Should Kenya pass the Malawi test, they will be up against the winner of yet another second-round tie pitting Gabon against .