Olympics Qualifier: Harambee Starlets defence was a big concern vs Malawi - Ouma

The former Sofapaka coach hopes the team will be tight at the back during the return leg set to be played on Sunday

national women's team head coach David Ouma has pointed out an area they have to improve on before facing Malawi in the 2020 Olympic qualifier.

The Harambee Starlets were defeated by the She-Flames of Malawi with a 3-2 scoreline in the first leg meeting at Kamuzu Stadium on August 28.

Ouma will lead the Harambee Starlets in the return leg on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium.

“I must congratulate my players for putting up a strong fighting spirit especially in the second half,” Ouma told reporters after the team landed in Kenya from Malawi on Friday.

Away goals from Cynthia Shilwato and Elizabeth Wambui could prove vital as Kenya’s pursuit for a ticket to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continues.

“We will try to build confidence in the players to win it in Machakos since we have an away goal head start,” the coach added.

“We just need to keep it tight at the back and I am confident we can go through to the next round.”

Sunday's clash will be played behind closed doors with the aggregate winner set to face either Gabon or in the third and final round of qualifications.

The unavailability of the Kasarani Stadium, the only venue approved by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for international matches, prompted FKF to have the match be played behind closed doors at Kenyatta Stadium.