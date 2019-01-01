Olympics Qualifier: Harambee Starlets defence still a concern - Ouma

The former Sofapaka coach has revealed his worries after a friendly match against Ethiopia last Saturday

The Kenyan national women's team head coach David Ouma hopes to tighten his defence before facing Malawi in the Olympic qualifier.

Harambee Starlets will travel to Lilongwe for their first leg match after a 3-2 win over Ethiopia in a test match last Saturday and Ouma is concerned by the state of the team's backline.

“We were quite vulnerable in defence in our friendly match against Ethiopia and this is what we have been working on in training,” Ouma told Football Federation's website.

“I am confident we will be stronger at the back and this way, we can have possibilities of even getting a winner.”

Ouma has been conducting residential training with a provisional squad since August 12 before the two-legged clash which will be played within a span of five days.

Article continues below

The Harambee Starlets are expected to leave for Malawi on August 25 before the first leg encounter three days later.

Kenya will then host their rivals at Kasarani on September 1 where the aggregate winner will face either Gabon or in the third and final round of qualifications.

The qualifying tournament, which is in its fifth edition, will determine which team gains qualification to the 2020 Summer Olympics in .