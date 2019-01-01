Olympics qualifier: Harambee Starlets at training camp ahead of Malawi match

Starlets started their preparations for the Malawi challenge with 31 out of 39 players initially called up taking part in the first training

The Kenyan national women's team have intensified their training ahead of the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against Malawi.

Under the guidance of coach David Ouma, 31 out of 39 players called up arrived on Monday and took part in the first training session at the camp, which is expected to run until Friday.

Winnie Kanyotu, Elizabeth Wambui and Wincate Kaari have been ruled out of this week's training sessions for injuries sustained in their respective Women Premier League (WPL) matches.

The Harambee Starlets will face the Southeastern nation on August 28 before the second leg on the first day of September.

The winner between and Malawi will face Gabon or in the third round of qualifiers.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo), Elizabeth Atieno (Wadadia), Annette Kundu ( Eldoret Falcons), Lilian Awuor (Vihiga).

Defenders: Lilian Adera (Vihiga), Maureen Khakasa (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian), Esther Nadika (Gaspo), Lucy Akoth ( Women), Lidia Nasike (Makolanders), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Gaspo).

Midfielders: Myline Awuor (Vihiga), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Vivian Corazone (Gaspo), Yvonne Kavere (Soccer Queens), Cynthia Matekwa (Nyuki Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Rebecca Akinyi (Oserian Ladies), Maurine Achieng (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Thika Queens).

Forwards: Topista Nafula (Vihiga), Tumaini Waliaula (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Susan Muhonja (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Cynthia Achieng (Kisumu All Starlets), Winnie Kanyotu (Gaspo Youth) and Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls).