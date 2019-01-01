Olympics Qualifier: David Ouma reveals Harambee Starlets game plan

The Kenyan women's team will face their neighbours in Machakos in a friendly meeting on Saturday

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has revealed his preferred approach to the friendly match against Ethiopia at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Saturday.

Ouma will use the friendly tie to gauge his side's readiness for the 2020 Olympics qualifier against Malawi on August 28 and September 4.

“We have put in a lot of effort in training and it is now time for me to assess how well my players can perform," Ouma told the Football Federation (FKF) website.

“Ethiopia is a good side as we lost to them at the Cecafa Women Championships last year in Rwanda so it will be an end to end affair. We are going to attack and I’m confident we’ll get a positive result."

Ouma has been in charge of the Harambee Starlets' residential training, which started on Monday and culminates with the Ethiopia friendly.

Harambee Starlets Squad:

Goalkeepers: Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Women), Wilfreda Seda (Vihiga Queens), Phiona Awino (Thika Queens),

Defenders: Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian Ladies), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Wincate Kaari (Gaspo Women), Lucy Akoth ( ), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Fosca Nashivanda (Zetech Sparks), Quinter Atieno (Gaspo Women),

Midfielders: Sharon Khasandi (Kayole Starlet), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Sheryl Angachi (Gaspo Women), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Topister Nafula (Vihiga Queens), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Moraa (Eldoret Falcons), Cynthia Kavaya (Kibera Girls Soccer Academy), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Puren Anyetu (Zetech Sparks),

Forwards: Mwanalima Adams (Thika Queens), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Sharon Khalambisia (Solasa Stima Queens), Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls), Sharon Adhiambo (Makolanders), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens).