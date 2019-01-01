Olympic Qualifiers: Ouma names Harambee Starlets final squad for Zambia showdown

Kenya are expected to battle the Cosafa nation in the fourth round of qualification in Nairobi on Friday

Rasoha Siliya is set for Harambee Starlets' debut after she made the cut as coach David Ouma named the final squad to face Zambia.

The Kibera Girls' striker is part of the final contingent of 20 players set to face Shepolopolo on Friday in an Olympic qualifier at Kasarani Stadium.

Regulars Dorcas Shikobe, Mwanahalima Adam, Corazone Aquino and Cynthia Shilwatso have kept their places in the squad.

will entertain Zambia in a two-legged encounter in the fourth round of qualification with the second match set to be played on November 8 in Lusaka.

Final Squad



Goalkeepers; Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Women)

Defenders; Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian Ladies), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Lucy Akoth ( Women), Wincate Kaari (Gaspo Women), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens)

Midfielders; Sheril Angachi (Gaspo Women), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Corazone Aquino (Vihiga Queens), Jentrix Shikangwa (Vihiga Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women)

Forwards; Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Rasoha Siliya (Kibera Girls Soccer Academy), Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Topister Situma (Vihiga Queens)