Olympic Qualifiers: Nchout and Onguene headline Cameroon squad for crucial Zambia clash

The Indomitable Lionesses have the Norway-based and Russia-based forwards to call upon ahead of the qualifier next month

Ajara Nchout and Aboudi Oungene are in the squad for the fifth and final round of their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

Alain Djeumfa also included 17-year-old Cameroon-born French youth international Mireille Tchengang, who plays for , in his 26-woman list for the meetings in March.

Tchengang, who was born in Douala to businessman Raymond Tchengang and raised in , has starred for PSG's U19 team, winning the French U19 Cup last year to earn her call-up.

Having seen off Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and , head coach Djeumba on Thursday commenced camp preparations in Yaounde ahead of the two-legged encounter with the Shepolopolo.

For Zambia, they edged Angola, Zimbabwe, Botswana and to seal the first meeting with Cameroon since the 1-0 group stage win at the Cosafa Women's Cup two years ago in .

The first leg is scheduled for Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde on March 5, with the second leg billed for Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka five days later.

The winner between the two teams will clinch Africa's ticket to Tokyo, while the loser faces in a continental playoff in April.

Cameroon Squad:

GoalKeepers: Ongmahan Marthe (AWA F.B Girls. Yaounde), Bawou Ange (Louves Minproff, Yaounde), Ngoe Esse Marina (Amazone FAP, Yaounde)

Defenders: Kouesso Mangoumkoua (AWA F.B Girls Yaounde), Bengono Catherine (Eclair Fille De SA’A), Tsadia Doloresse (Louves Minproff Yaounde), Nvilonge Mbella (Eding Fille De Yaounde), Ejangue Augustine (Bjørnar Norvege), Awona Marie Aurelle (Madrid CFF, España), Meffoumetou Falone (FC Fleurry, France), Estelle Johnson (Sky Blue USA), Mambo Lamo Bodolo (Elianeesdra Madura )

Midfielders: Omboudou Brigette (Amazons FAP, Yaounde), Meyong Meyene CH. (Louve Minproff, Yaounde), Mefire Peka Viviane (Eding Fille, Yaounde), Ngock Yango Grace ( , France), Tamewe Lemogo Shristelle (Canon Fille, Yaounde), Ngo Mbeleck Genevieve (FC Kiryat, Israel), Tchengang Mireille Vianelle (PSG, France), Dzana Collete (Eclair Fille, De SA’A)

Forwards: Takounda Alexandra (Eclair Fille, De SA’A), Akaba Edoa Michelle (Amazone FAP De, Yaounde), Kamoni Flora (Louves Minproff, Yaounde), Ngo Mback Batoum (Louves Minproff, Yaounde), Nchout Njora Ajara (Valeranga FC, Norway), Aboudi Oungene ( )