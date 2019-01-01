Olympic Qualifiers: Maiden call-up for trio as Harambee Starlets prepare for Ghana

The coach has included the three debutant players in the team to face the West African nation in a two-legged clash set for October

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has named a provisional squad ahead of a third-round Olympic qualifier against with three new players included.

Limuru Starlets’ Hannah Mbithe is among the new faces who have been included in the preliminary squad as well as Monica Odato of Wadadia and Phiona Awino of Thika Queens.

Kwale Girls' forward Elizabeth Katungwa has returned to the national team ahead of the first leg match expected to be played on October 4 with the second one slated for October 8.

Most players who featured against Malawi have kept their places though.

Harambee Starlets booked the Ghana date after a determined 5-3 aggregate win over the She-Flames of Malawi.

and Ghana have met before in a friendly match which ended with a 1-1 draw last year in Nairobi and the winner, this time around, will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in .

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Awino (Thika Queens),

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Fosca Nashivanda (Zetech Sparks), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth ( ), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Cynthia Khaveye (KGSA), Quinter Atieno (Gaspo), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens),

Midfielders: Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo), Sheryl Angachi (Gaspo), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo), Topista Nafula (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Hannah Mbithe (Limuru Starlets), Sharon Khasandi (Kayole Starlets), Gentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens),

Forwards: Janet Moraa (Eldoret Falcons), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All-Starlets), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All-Starlets), Sharon Adhiambo (Makolanders), Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls), Puren Anyetu (Zetech Sparks).