Olympic Qualifiers: Harambee Starlets must get their tactics right vs Zambia - Ouma

The national women's team will face their Cosafa counterparts and the coach has said the players need to be precise in their application

The Harambee Starlets must get their tactics right when dealing with Zambia in their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier, coach David Ouma has said.

will face Shepolopolo at home on Friday before the return leg on Monday, and the coach believes the players need to be strong and get everything right during the match if they are to book a flight to next year.

“If we exploit home advantage then I am confident we will be ready for the next fight in Zambia. We have to be sharp in how we play, get our tactics right and have strong mental attributes,” Ouma told Goal.

“We are in the fourth round but we should have nerves in order to give a good fight and see that we sail to the next round.

“We should have a proper organisation as we understand the magnitude of the match against Zambia and I hope we will play to our strengths.”

The coach also praised the presence of Rasoha Siliya and Providence Kasiala in the preliminary squad, saying they represent the future of the team.

Siliya was named in the final squad of 20 players with Kasiala missing, but Ouma said he will look to give equal chances to every player at his disposal.

“We have two players who our scouting department brought on board and are very promising. [Providence] Kasiala from Wiyeta Girls who is in form three and [Rasoha] Siliya from Kibera Girls have been part of our team and have impressed so far,” he stated.

“This competition is stiff and it is our desire to build something from it. I will also try to give all the players equal chances which they deserve.”

Ouma lauded the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for giving the technical bench a conducive environment to build the team.

“Team-building takes time and to have a proper one you need at least three years,” he concluded.

“What we have achieved is courtesy of the calmness within the federation which has led to proper structures and enable the scouting department to do their job.

“The technical bench has also been given time to settle and build their own team.”

The match will start at 16:00 pm on Friday and fans will be granted free entry into Kasarani Stadium.