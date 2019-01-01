Olympic Qualifiers: Free entry for Harambee Starlets vs Zambia clash

The local federation have confirmed free entry to the match putting the women’s national team against the visiting Shepolopolo

The Football Federation (FKF) has moved to waive gate charges for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Qualifier pitting Kenya against Zambia on Friday.

The Harambee Starlets will be looking to gain an advantage in the first leg as they seek qualification for next year's Games, with the second leg set to be played on November 11 in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Ugandan referee Shamirah Nabaddah will officiate the match as the centre referee.

Shamirah will be assisted by her fellow compatriots from , with Jane Mutonyi as the first assistant referee, Nakitto Nkumbi as the second assistant referee and Florence Ayaro as the fourth official.

Aline Bitagoye from Burundi will serve as the match commissioner while Agar Mezing from will serve as the referee assessor during the match.

Full Squad; Goalkeepers; Annete Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Women), Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Monica Odato (Wadadia).

Defenders; Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian Ladies), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Lucy Akoth ( Women), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Wincate Kaari (Gaspo Women), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Sylvia Lumasia (Kibera Girls Soccer Academy).

Midfielders; Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo Women), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Providence Kasiala (Wiyeta Girls).

Forwards; Topistar Situma (Vihiga Queens), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons).