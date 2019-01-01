Olympic Qualifiers: Football Kenya Federation considering withdrawing Harambee Starlets

The Federation says it has no money to foot the bills for the national team and if nothing is done the only option will be to pull out

The Football Federation (FKF) are contemplating withdrawing the Harambee Starlets from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers owing to financial constraints.

The Starlets had eliminated Malawi and in the previous two qualifying rounds and are set to play Zambia in the third qualification round next week.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa, however, says the federation cannot foot the expenses for the national team to honour the two-legged fixture.

"We do not have money and the government, through the Sports Ministry have not given us the funds we applied for," Mwendwa told Goal on Tuesday.

"Since the Malawi game, we have been applying for funding but nothing is coming. Those are two months down the line and we have not received any communication from the Permanent Secretary Kirimi Kaberia.

"We do not know if there is a problem funding ladies teams in Kenya, the PS should tell us. We want to know; is there a problem funding football? We want to know what is the problem."

The FKF president says the situation for the players is disappointing and the failure to raise funds for them is like psychological torture.

"These girls have kids it is a painful story for our ladies, they cry they go home to their parents and children without cash and someone is there but not ready to give us funds," Mwendwa added.

"We have now postponed the training for the Starlets until further notice; and if we do not get the money from the ministry, we will have no option but pull out of the qualifiers."

Kenya are scheduled to host Zambia on November 4 in the first leg, before playing them away a week later.