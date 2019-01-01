Olympic Qualifiers: Coach Ouma on Kenya's determination ahead of Zambia showdown

The two nations will clash on Friday in a qualifying match for the summer games set to be hosted in Japan early next year

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma is confident they are ready to fight for a win against Zambia in an Olympic qualifier on Friday.

The match will be played at MISC, Kasarani Stadium before the return leg which is scheduled to take place on November 11 in Lusaka.

“The players have shown great determination hence I believe my team is most capable to face Zambia. We need to start on the right footing in our home ground to give us a better chance to beat Zambia and proceed to the final stage against or ,” Ouma told Football Federation's (FKF) website.

The Shepopolo arrived on Wednesday ready for the Kasarani meeting.

Harambee Starlets, who have been in a residential training camp since Thursday, booked the Zambia date after seeing off in the previous round of qualification.

The winner between Kenya and Zambia will face Cameroon or Ghana in the final round of qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games while the loser will face in a play-offs encounter.

Chile had come second during the South American Confederation’s (Conmebol) qualifying tournament.

Kenya's Full Squad:

Goalkeepers; Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Women), Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Monica Odato (Wadadia).

Defenders; Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian Ladies), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Lucy Akoth ( Women), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Wincate Kaari (Gaspo Women), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Sylvia Lumasia (Kibera Girls Soccer Academy).

Article continues below

Midfielders; Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo Women), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Providence Kasiala (Wiyeta Girls).

Forwards; Topistar Situma (Vihiga Queens), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons).