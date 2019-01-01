Olympic Qualifier: Harambee Starlets will finish the job against Ghana - Aquino

The midfielder is pegging her hopes for a good outing on the training and preparations they have had before the first leg clash

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino believes they will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Aquino and her teammates will, however, have to beat in the third round of qualification on Saturday and during the second leg three days later in Nairobi.

The Harambee Starlets are already in Ghana for the Saturday encounter at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra.

“If we can manage the away result well, I have confidence we can finish the job at home. We have a new team but we have worked so hard in training to build a unit and the cohesion is better at the moment,” Aquino told Caf's official website.

“Qualifying to the Olympics is our ultimate target and we will give it our best shot.”

The Harambee Starlets and the Black Queens have met twice before; in 2016 when the West Africans won 3-1 before a 1-1 draw in 2018 at Kasarani.

“When we first met in 2016, we were a bit naïve and most of us were not experienced at that stage. Also, it was our first game at the Awcon [Women's ] and we ended up making many mistakes,” the Makolanders FC midfielder added.

“Last year was a more balanced game and they fought from behind to equalize in a game that we had so many chances.”

Third Round first legs

Zambia 1-0 Botswana (02/10/2019, Lusaka)

Cote d’Ivoire vs (02/10/2019, Abidjan)

Yaounde vs DR Congo (03/10/2019, Yaounde)

Accra Ghana vs (04/10/2019, Accra)

Third round second leg

Article continues below

Nigeria vs Cote d’Ivoire (07/10/2019, Lagos)

DR Congo vs Cameroon (08/10/2019, Kinshasa)

Nairobi Kenya vs Ghana (08/10/2019, Nairobi)

Botswana vs Zambia (08/10/2019, Francistown)