Olympic Qualifier: Harambee Starlets vs Black Queens match dates revealed

The two nations will clash in October as they chase a slot in the upcoming competition set to be held in Japan

The dates for 's 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against have been revealed.

The Harambee Starlets will face the Black Queens on October 4 for the first leg of the third and final round of qualifiers before a return leg in Nairobi on October 8.

David Ouma and his players are expected to leave for Ghana on October 2 and will jet back a day after the match in order to intensify their preparations for the second meeting at home.

Harambee Starlets defeated the She-Flames of Malawi in the second round of qualification with a 5-3 win on aggregate while Ghana saw off Gabon to book a date with the Kenyan team.

The aggregate winner between the two sides will book a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Third round fixtures in full:

vs Cote d'Ivoire

Ghana vs Kenya

Zambia vs Botswana

vs DR Congo