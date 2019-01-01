Olympic Qualifier: Harambee Starlets to face Zambia in the fourth round

The Shepolopolo will next face the Kenyan side in the fourth round after they defeated Botswana 3-0 on aggregate

The Kenyan women's national team, the Harambee Starlets, will face Zambia in the fourth round of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Zambian side qualified after defeating Botswana 2-0 at home having won the first leg 1-0 away to advance on a 3-0 aggregate scoreline.

A brace from Hellen Chanda put the Shepolopolo in pole position to make their first-ever Olympic appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Botswana were under siege from the first minute and conceded after a quarter of an hour of play before conceding again in the 53rd minute. It is the first time Shepolopolo has come close to qualifying for the tournament.

On their part, reached the fourth round after a hard-earned 1-0 aggregate win against ’s Black Queens on Tuesday. Kenya had managed a 0-0 draw against Ghana in the first leg played in Accra.

Neither of the two sides could get a goal in the entire 90 minutes, but the Black Queens conceded a penalty in extra time after Justice Tweneboah was adjudged to have handled in the box, which was converted by Gentrix Shikangwa.

Article continues below

The East African nation had not won any of their last three matches against the West African side in all competitions. The Starlets had lost once and drawn twice, the latest draw came just last week in the first leg.

One team from Africa will automatically qualify for the Olympics while another will face in the play-off.