Olympic Qualifier: Harambee Starlets snatch draw away in Ghana

The Kenyan side will be confident of making it to the fourth round after claiming a 0-0 draw away in Accra

The Harambee Starlets secured a 0-0 draw against in the first leg match of the Tokyo 202 Olympic Games Qualifiers staged at Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The draw was a good result for the Kenyan side under coach David Ouma as they will require a win of any margin to progress to the next stage.

are expected back home on Saturday ahead of the return leg scheduled for Kasarani on Tuesday.

The winner on aggregate will proceed to the tournament’s fourth qualifying round, where they will face either Zambia or Botswana while the fourth round winner will proceed to the fifth and final qualifying round.

The fifth round winner will automatically qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics while the loser will get a lifeline in a playoff against the second-placed team from the South American Confederation.

To book a date with Ghana, the Harambee Starlets defeated the She-Flames of Malawi in the second round of qualification 5-3 on aggregate while the Black Queens saw off Gabon 5-0.

Kenya XI: 1. Annette Kundu (GK), 3. Vivian Nasaka, 15. Wincate Kaari, 5. Dorcas Shikobe (C), 20. Ruth Ingosi, 17. Vivian Corazone, 13. Elizabeth Wambui, 4. Cynthia Shilwato, 6. Sheril Angachi, 2. Mwanalima Adam, 10. Jentrix Shikangwa.

Subs: 18. Judith Osimbo (GK), 11. Nelly Sawe, 19. Quinter Owiti, 12. Lydia Waganda, 7. Janet Bundi, 14. Elizabeth Kioko, 15. Betha Omita, 20. Mercy Airo, 9. Topistar Situma.