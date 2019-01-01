Olympic Qualifier: Broke FKF could hand Ghana a walkover against Harambee Starlets

The federation is left in turmoil as the government is yet to approve a budget to facilitate the team’s trip to face the Black Queens

Money problems at Harambee Starlets are far from over and ahead of next week’s Olympic qualifier against the team is not sure of travelling.

This is because the Ministry of Sports has not approved a budget of Sh20million to help facilitate the team's travel to Accra with just a few days before they jet out.

Football Federation (FKF) sent a budget to the Ministry of Sports one month ago but by Wednesday, they had not received any word on the same.

The federation boss Nick Mwendwa has expressed concern the government may not come through for them.

“The team was not supported against Malawi and we are afraid the same may happen again if by now we have not heard anything from the ministry,” Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday.

Mwendwa said the federation is cash-strapped and may not send the team to Zambia if the government does not come to their aid.

Contacted, Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia confirmed they have received the request for funds (from FKF) but insisted it must go through the process of approval.

“We have come up with some rules and regulations which all federations must follow before funding is released,” Kaberia told Goal. “While we understand the urgency of Starlet’s request, it must go through the same process and even I cannot interfere.”

Surprisingly, the Ministry has not supported Starlets at all this year. The Ministry is yet to pay players allowances promised to them after they failed to go to last year’s continental tournament in Ghana. This is despite Kaberia promising on national radio the Ministry would make payments to the team three months ago.

The men’s team Harambee Stars is also owed Sh10million as a bonus for winning against at the (Afcon) finals held in .

The final squad of 20 players is set to be named by the end of this week, with the first leg slated for October 4, 2019, at Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.

Starlets are thus scheduled to depart on October 2 and will jet back on October 5, 2019. The second leg will be played on October 8, 2019, at Kasarani.