Olympic Qualifier: Adam's brace seals Harambee Starlets victory against Malawi

The Kenya's women's team have now progressed to the third round of qualifications with a 5-3 aggregate win

The Harambee Starlets have progressed to the third round of qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after defeating Malawi 3-0 at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

Mwanalima Adam's brace and a Cynthia Shilwato goal were enough to seal the She-Flames' fate in the second leg tie in Machakos. As a result, have progressed with a 5-3 aggregate win over the Cosafa nation.

Gentrix Shikangwa's 15th-minute opportunity was Kenya's first chance to open the score after Malawian goalkeeper Samir Amidu and her defenders collided as they vied for the ball.

Shikangwa trapped the ball but it rolled out inches wide of the right-hand post.

Adam's 17th-minute strike was too close to Amidu but the visiting custodian spilt it in front of the Kenyan forward. Adam, who was a threat to the She-Flames backline all through the first half, was unlucky as her follow-up shot went off target.

Shilwato scored the opening goal for the Harambee Starlets in the 18th minute with a low drive from outside the box. Amidu was unmoved from her position as the ball hit the net for Kenya's deserved lead.

Tabitha Chawinga could have restored parity in the 57th minute but her shot deflected off Vivian Nasaka and flew inches wide. Chawinga was unlucky two minutes later when she saw her effort hit the bar and the ball went back into play.

Adam stretched the Harambee Starlets' lead in the 77th minute after a solo run from the midfield. The forward managed to outwit her marker Towera Vinkhumbo before also beating Amidu and finally planting the ball into an empty net.

Adam grabbed her brace in the 87th minute with another brilliant run and this time around it was Patricia Nyirenda who found herself humiliated by Adam's fine move.

The Thika Queens forward, after going round Nyirenda, turned and put the ball into the right-hand corner far away from Amidu's reach.

Kenya will face the winner between Gabon and in the next round..

Harambee Starlets XI: Annette Kundu, Vivian Nasaka, Wincate Kaari, Dorcas Shikobe (C), Ruth Ingosi, Sheril Angachi, Elizabeth Wambui, Cynthia Shilwato, Mwanalima Adam, Vivian Corazon, Jentrix Shikangwa,

Subs: Judith Osimbo, Janet Moraa, Lucy Akoth, Foscah Nashivanda, Lydia Akoth, Betha Omita, Mercy Airo, Nelly Sawe, Topistar Nafula,

Article continues below

Malawi Starting XI: Samir Amidu, Chimwemwe Madise, Towera Vinkhumbo, Patricia Nyirenda, Maureen Phiri, Sabina Thom, Madina Nguluwe, Salome Vinkhumbo, Wezzie Mvula, Tabitha Chawinga, Temwa Chawinga.

Subs: Mercy Sikelo, Shira Dimba, Chikondi Gondwe, Emily Jossam, Ruth Nyirongo, Mary Chavinda, Zainab Kapanda, Linda Kasenda, Asimenye Simwaka.