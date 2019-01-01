Olympic Games: Harambee Starlets face Ethiopia in friendly ahead of Malawi showdown

Coach David Ouma's side will face off with Selam Zeray's team in a test match as they gear up for a clash with the She-Flames

senior women's team will take on Ethiopia in an international friendly on Saturday, August 17 ahead of their 2020 Olympic qualifying showdown with Malawi.

The clash between the two East African teams will be their final preparations for this month's second round of the African Olympic Games qualifying tournament.



The Harambee Starlets, who resumed camping on Monday, face the She-Flames, with the first leg in Blantyre on August 28, and the return leg at the MISC Kasarani on September 1.

On the other hand, Ethiopia battle for a third-round place, with the first leg at home on August 26, while the second away match will be held on September 3.

The high-profile pre-Olympic qualifiers warm-up tie between the East African giants will be played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Kenya and Ethiopia will seek to win their respective second-round ties to join the third round of the qualification tournament billed for September.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Elizabeth Atieno (Wadadia), Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Lilian Awuor (Vihiga Queens)

Defenders: Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Maureen Khakasa (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth ( Women), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Gaspo)

Midfielders: Myline Awuor (Vihiga Queens), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Vivian Corazone (Gaspo), Yvonne Kavere (Soccer Queens), Cynthia Matekwa (Nyuki Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Rebecca Akinyi (Oserian Ladies), Maurine Achieng (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women)

Forwards: Topista Nafula (Vihiga Queens), Tumaini Waliaula (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Achieng (Kisumu All Starlets), Winnie Kanyotu (Gaspo Youth), Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Sharon Kasambi (Kayole Starlet)