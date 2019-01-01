Olympic Games: Chawinga sisters will give Malawi edge over Kenya - Mkandawire

The She-Flames coach is upbeat about his side's chances of subduing the Harambee Starlets with the availability of the duo

Malawi women's coach Abel Mkandawire believes the presence of Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga will help his side overcome .

The She-Flames will face the Harambee Starlets in the African Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier, with the first leg in Blantyre on August 28 and the return leg in Kasarani on September 1.

The Southern Africa nation failed to excel at the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup without the Chawingas, as they crashed out from the group stage despite two wins in Port Elizabeth.

To reach this stage, the Malawians had crushed Mozambique 14-1 over two legs in the first round of the qualification tournament in April.

As such, the coach is excited about the prospect of having the strikers this time, which boosts their chances of going beyond the East Africans.

“It’s very important that we have regrouped early to prepare for Kenya," Mkandawire told the media.

"We learnt a lot at the just-ended Cosafa tourney in and we will continue from there to work out on our weaknesses.

“At the Cosafa, we have learnt that everybody can play as long as you encourage them. We have also learnt some experience from South Africa who were coming from the World Cup and the charges were so cool in approach to that game.

“We have learnt that in when you are in camp and have good preparations, it helps to play international matches impressively and we met different style of play, systems, players and this helped our team’s preparations.

"The Cosafa was a good platform for us because we did not have international friendlies and exposed our players on how to play such games.

"The availability of the Chawinga sisters will give us an edge over our opponents and we are very positive of qualifying for the Tokyo Games."

The winner between Malawi and Kenya showdown will take on either Gabon or in the third round of the qualifiers.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ruth Mhango (DD Sunshine), Mercy Sikelo (Ntopwa), Martha Banda (Blantyre Zero) and Samir Amidu (DD Sunshine)

Defenders: Towera Vinkhumbo (Blantyre Zero), Fatsileni Kazembe (Skippers), Patricia Nyirenda (Ntopwa), Maureen Phiri (CY Sisters), Chimwemwe Madise (Blantyre Zero), Emily Jossam (Skippers), Ruth Nyirongo (Skippers), Salome Vinkhumbo (Blantyre Zero) and Sylvia Phiri (Ntopwa).

Midfielders: Wezzie Nyirongo (DD Sunshine), Chikondi Gondwe (CY Sisters), Zainabu Kapanda (Blantyre Zero), Madyna Nguluwe (DD Sunshine), Bridget Mkuzilire (DD Sunshine), Chimwemwe Bonongwe (Ntopwa), Fanny Mwale (DD Sunshine), Shira Zimba (Blantyre Zero) and Sabina Thom (Unattached).

Strikers: Asimenye Simwaka (Topik), Mary Chavinda (Blantyre Zero), Loveness Nyakamera (Skippers), Linda Kasenda (Skippers), Enelecio Mhango (DD Sunshine), Tabitha Chawinga (Jiangsu Suning- ), Temwa Chawinga (Kvaransverdens IK- ).