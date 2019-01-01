Olympiacos’ Yassine Benzia sets unwanted Champions League record
In his second Champions League game, the midfielder was dismissed for a second caution at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.
Following his debut as a substitute in the Greek side’s 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Pedro Martins named him in his starting XI against the Serbians.
However, he lasted just for 58 minutes as referee Benoit Bastien showed him the way out – thus seeing Olympiacos end the fixture with ten men.
In the process, he became the eighth different player to be shown a red card for Olympiacos in the Champions League, and first since both Olof Mellberg and Matt Derbyshire were sent off against Bordeaux in March 2010.
Goals from Milos Vulic, Nemanja Milunovic, and Richmond Boakye powered the Serbians to victory despite Ruben Semedo’s opener.
Benzia, who is on loan from Lille, will be unavailable for selection when his side welcomes Bayern Munich in their next encounter on October 22.
Martins’ men are third in Group B with one point from two matches played so far.