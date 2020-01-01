Olwande: Injured Kariobangi Sharks defender ruled out for two weeks

The towering defender was pulled out in the season opener after he sustained a groin injury at Kasarani Stadium

have confirmed defender Samuel Olwande will miss FKF Premier League action for the next two weeks.

This is after the towering defender picked up a groin injury during the team’s opening league match against Wazito FC at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The club has confirmed on their social media pages the absence of the player by stating: “Samuel [Olwande] couldn't finish our first league game due to a groin injury and it has now been confirmed he will be out for at least two weeks.”

In the Sunday game, Daniel Sakari, Erick Kapaito (2), and Julius Masaba scored the goals that took Kariobangi Sharks to the top of the table.

It is a win that elated coach William Muluya, who said he was happy to have started the season with a win and confirmed the result was achieved because everyone played his part effectively.

“It was a collective responsibility from the players to the technical bench but I am delighted with the way the fans gave their best to get a positive result,” Muluya told Goal after the match. We want to play good football this season and push for a win in every game we play.”

Kapaito, who is coming from a long term injury, was the man of the match as he created and scored a brace, and coach Muluya is also happy to have him back.

“This is the season Kapaito has started with no injuries,” Muluya said regarding his forward. “As a captain, he also played well and led by example. It is all a coach needs from his captain; he played like a leader. The team needs him.

“He created an assist and scored a brace which is really good for the team and the start of the season.”

On his part, Kapaito told Goal he was praying for an injury-free season so that he can entertain club fans with goals in the FKF Premier League.

“Last season was a nightmare for me because I picked up a long term injury but now I am working alongside our club physio and I am also trying to manage myself well and I want to pray to God that I have an injury-free season so I can entertain my fans with goals,” Kapaito told Goal.

“For me, it is a good start, I have managed to score two goals, I don’t want to say I will win the Golden Boot again, but what I am happy about is we have started strongly as a team, something everyone was looking for before the match.

“The team always comes first, my target to win the Golden Boot always comes second, so I have to help the team first to win matches and then the team can help me to achieve my target for the season [winning the Golden Boot], but I am sure I will do something good this time around.”

Kariobangi Sharks will next face , who lost their opening match 2-0 against promoted side Nairobi City Stars, on December 5.