Oluoch: Long-serving FKF Premier League star to leave Gor Mahia

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has not been prominently involved this season for the local giants, and have decided to leave for greener pastures

Long-serving Football Kenya Federation Premier League player Boniface Oluoch is to leave Gor Mahia once the 2020/21 season ends.

Oluoch has not been a prominent member of the Gor Mahia team in the ongoing campaign especially since Gad Mathews and Samuel Njau were signed to bolster the goalkeeping area.

The experienced and multiple league title winner joined K'Ogalo in December 2014 from Tusker and stamped his authority as the undisputable number one choice, only to fall down the pecking order in the current campaign where the club has coincidentally struggled under different managers.

End of an Era

"Oluoch has decided to leave," a source close to the player told Goal. "He feels that he has served the club wholeheartedly, he has helped them win what was winnable and has equally shared their struggle and challenges.

"He is very much happy with the success registered although the continental campaign over the seasons was not achieved. He will be leaving Gor Mahia with his head held high because his contributions are there for everyone to see.

"Although he might have not enjoyed how he was treated in the current season, that is not a reason to overlook what has been achieved and collectively shared since he arrived more than seven years ago."

When Njau and Mathews were signed, there were reports Oluoch objected to the decision but the source has refuted those claims: "Oluoch was a player and thus could not have influenced who was to be signed," he added.

"What he could do was just to give a suggestion but the club was not bound to go by what he suggested."

Oluoch made his Premier League debut in 2000 while he was at KCB and was part of the Kenya national team from 2010 and made 29 appearances.

The imminent exit of the 34-year-old comes after the local giants signed Adama Keita from Mali. Keita, 31, will be the fourth goalkeeper at Gor Mahia as Caleb Omondi has also been operating for the club in addition to Mathews and Njau.

A number of local and foreign players have been linked with K'Ogalo although some of their high-profile stars like Tito Okello and Clifton Miheso are pushing for exit due to financial challenges.